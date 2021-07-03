WVU guard McBride stays in NBA draft, McNeil returns to team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia guard Miles McBride will remain in the NBA draft, while fellow Mountaineer guard Sean McNeil said he will opt out of the draft and return to the team for another season. Both announced their decisions Saturday on Twitter. McBride led West Virginia in scoring at 15.9 points per game this past season and was the team leader in assists and steals. He was an all-Big 12 second team selection. McNeil was fourth in team scoring and led West Virginia with 69 3-pointers. West Virginia’s roster has seen a makeover since the Mountaineers lost to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament’s second round to finish the season 19-10.