Heritage Festival returns to Fayetteville for the fourth of July

FAYETTEVILLE W. VA. (WVVA) - The city of Fayetteville is celebrating Independence day in a special way, as they brought back a beloved tradition.

The Heritage Festival returned to the city of Fayetteville for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Zenda Vance, the city Recorder and event coordinator, said the community has missed the festival.

"They have always wanted to heritage festival back. We haven't had it since 2012, and we started it back this year and they have just been thrilled to death with it," said Vance.

Sam Riner, a Fayetteville native who spoke to WVVA News, said he grew up attending the festival. He added he's missed being able to participate when it's been cancelled, but he is happy to see the tradition return.

"It's good to see it back going this year, and the folks around town have done a wonderful job. We spent time yesterday evening everything was taking place down town, and just watching the people and taking it all in, it was good to have the event back," said Riner.

Vance said the event drew large crowds of people, ranging from both locals to tourists. She believes this large amount of participation is due to people wanting to get out after a year spent inside.

"We were going to do it last year but we couldn't because of the virus and so we just tried to do it this year to make it bigger and better," said Vance. "I think with the virus people were in for so long it was good to get out and get back to normal again."

Vance said she is excited to see so many people coming into Fayetteville and participating in this event.

The festival concluded on Sunday with a fireworks show.