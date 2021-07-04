Indonesia hospital: 33 COVID patients die amid oxygen outage

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Indonesian hospital says at least 33 coronavirus patients have died after the facility ran out of liquid oxygen overnight. The deaths come amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. A hospital spokesman said Sunday that the oxygen shortage was due to an increase in patients arriving in deteriorating condition. The Dr. Sardjito General Hospital is the largest in Yogyakarta city on Indonesia’s main island of Java. It switched to using oxygen cylinders when the central supply of liquid oxygen ran out. The spokesman said at least 63 virus patients had died during treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital since Saturday — 33 of them during the oxygen shortage.