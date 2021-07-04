Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian human rights group says one of its lawyers was detained by Israeli forces after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Independent Commission for Human Rights says Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. A prominent Palestinian activist and friend of al-Atrash says he was hospitalized for several hours and is now being questioned in Israeli custody. It’s unclear why he was hospitalized. Neither the Israeli military nor the police responded to requests for comment.