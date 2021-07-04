Local veteran warns about PTSD and fireworks

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - While Independence Day fireworks can be beautiful to view, they can provide a negative experience for some people.

For veterans, this can be a difficult time of the year.

Gary Parker, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam, said the explosions and colors of fireworks can cause flashbacks, PTSD episodes, and other unwanted emotions.

Parker said it is important for people to be mindful before lighting up the sky, and consider their neighbors that may have served in the military.

"Be cautious of where your neighbors are, if your neighbor... if you have neighbors that are veterans you know just be cautious and and just be observant of them so it doesnt cause them any issues," said Parker.

Parker urges anyone with veterans for neighbors to consider shooting off fireworks in a different environment.