Miners lose to Mill Rats in high-scoring shootout

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- The West Virginia Miners and Johnstown Mill Rats combined for 29 runs on Sunday.

The Miners brought the fireworks on Independence Day early, as they knocked in 7 runs in just the first 2 innings. Wets Virginia would lead until the 6th inning when Johnstown would explode for a five-running inning. The Mill Rats would ride that momentum to a 16-13 win.

The Miners get the day off on Monday but will return for a road trip to face Champion City on Wednesday.