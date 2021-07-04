Monday will be a day off for most, but not for the A/C, as the heat and humidity returns

High pressure remains in full control of the region on this July 4th afternoon and evening. All outdoor plans should be a go for the rest of your holiday.

We are dealing with a few more clouds today, but we should see a little bit of clearing into tonight for any firework shows. Anticipate mainly dry conditions tonight, with temperatures falling into the low-mid 60s.

High pressure will remain the dominate force over the next few days, however, expect rising heat and humidity as we head into the work week.

Monday will be hot and humid, with temperatures rising back into the 80s and possibly a few 90s as well.

With the heat and humidity returning back into the forecast, we could see a few isolated showers and storms into Monday afternoon and evening. However, most of the area will remain dry, with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Low temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 60s Monday night, with partly cloudy skies.

Anticipate similar hot/humid conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s on both days, with a few isolated showers and storms possible into the afternoon and evening.

However, much like Monday, most of the area will remain dry for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Elsa is providing heavy rainfall to portions of Haiti and Jamaica today. Elsa will advance towards Cuba into Sunday night and eventually impact the Florida Peninsula by Monday.

The two Virginias will not see any significant impacts from Elsa, however, we will see tropical moisture into mid and late week. Bringing rain chances up quite a bit.

Check out your full 10-day forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.