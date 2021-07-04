Skip to Content

Police: Virginia woman fatally shot by passenger in her car

2:34 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia woman was fatally shot by a passenger in her vehicle as she was driving. Bedford police say authorities found Jessica Ryan Moore had been shot when they were called to a road south of town around 10 p.m. Saturday night. News outlets report she was taken to a hospital where she later died. Police say the suspect was a passenger in Moore’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. They did not say what may have led to the shooting.

Associated Press

