WhistlePigs swept by River Turtles in road-home series

PRINCETON, V.A (WVVA) - For the first time since the beginning of the season, the WhistlePigs are not in first place.

On Saturday, the Princeton WhistlePigs fell to the Pulaski River Turtles at Hunnicutt Field 13-7. Princeton lead by a run in the second inning, but 5 home runs by the River Turtles was too much to handle in their second straight loss to Pulaski.

The Whistlepigs have off until Thursday, July 8th, when they play the Johnson City Doughboys at home.