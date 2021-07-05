A Cannes (sans kisses) to reawaken our romance with movies

On Tuesday, the Cannes Film Festival will reopen. Its famed red carpet will again parade with stars. The screens will be relit. And, maybe, the movies will rekindle some of the grandeur that went dormant this past pandemic year. Cannes will be the first major film festival to attempt an essentially full edition. There will be no virtual component. No empty seats between (masked) festivalgoers. Attendees are required to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 every 48 hours. Ready or not, the throngs will be back on the Croisette, the French Riviera city’s main drag.