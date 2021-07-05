After considerable population losses, Southern W.Va. counties expected to lose representation in redistricting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Lawmakers in Charleston are gearing up to perform an essential task of the U.S. Constitution. Following the results of the 2020 Census, committees in the W.Va. House of Delegates and Senate were recently selected to redraw the state's electoral districts.



The process stands to shake up the state's entire political landscape, from the W.Va. House races all the way to the U.S. President.



West Virginia lost a higher percentage of residents than any other state in the nation. And if 2019 estimates hold true once the official county-by-county breakdown is available from the U.S. Census in September, nowhere will those losses be more evident than in the Southern half of the state.



Just in McDowell County, the area lost nearly 16 percent of its population over the last decade.



"I would imagine that we'll probably lose a couple House of Delegate seats in the House in the Southern part of the state and pick up a couple in the Eastern panhandle," explained Del. Austin Haynes, (R) Fayette County.



The reason for the loss in representatives is not only due to the declining population but the move from multi-member to single-member districts as a result of legislation passed in the W.Va. legislature. Each district will have roughly 17,900 West Virginians. Since Southern West Virginia is losing population, that will mean fewer and bigger districts.



"What we're looking for is to get the right amount of population into a delegate district where people are equally represented," said Del. Jeff Pack, (R) Raleigh County. He is part of the 24-member redistricting committee that will be divided into three groups based on the current U.S. House of Representative districts.



West Virginia's representation in the U.S. House of Representatives will also be reduced from three members of Congress to just two.



"I imagine this would be one of the easier things to do, rather than drawing 100 districts we're just drawing two," said Del. Pack.



Once the official county-by-county results are in from the U.S. Census, the committee is expected to draw 100 single member districts in September. Then, in October, that plan will be put before the House and Senate for a vote as part of a special session.



Meanwhile, as work continues on executing this essential function of the U.S. Constitution, Delegates Pack and Haynes are already looking toward how to prevent future losses in 2030.



"We need to continue working on the drug problem, tax reform, and economic development. These are all things that businesses look at to relocate somewhere. Without business, we can't expect people to stay if they don't have a job to provide for their families and themselves," added Del. Haynes.



West Virginia will also lose influence in the outcome of the next Presidential election. As a result of the population decline, the state will

go from five electoral votes to just four.