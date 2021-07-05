Algeria president orders some protesters freed from jail

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — In a gesture marking the 59th year since the end of colonial rule in Algeria, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the release of 18 youths imprisoned for their roles in the Hirak protest movement, and suggested that more releases will come. However, it appeared unlikely that all of the approximately 300 prisoners jailed for their alleged actions linked to this North African nation’s pro-democracy movement would be set free. In a message issued Sunday, the eve of Algeria’s independence in 1962 from France after a 7-year war, Tebboune referred to the Hirak movement as a “blessed authentic” one, but said it has become a subversive force.