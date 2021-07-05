ATV accidents sends one person to the hospital

BLUEWELL, W.Va (WVVA) - A serious ATV accident sends one person to the hospital.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Lorton Lick Rd. in Bluewell near Horton's Grocery Store.

Mercer County Dispatch confirmed this information with WVVA. They say that West Virginia State Police (WVSP), Bluefield Rescue Squad and Montcalm Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

Right now, the extent of the person's injuries is unclear.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing story.