Bluefield W.Va. Police investigating drive-by shooting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Bluefield West Virginia Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Monday.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Warren Street. The victim was shot in the neck and is currently being treated for his injuries.

Investigators are still searching for the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the Bluefield Police Department at (304)327-6101.

