Deadly accident at Iowa amusement ride is 2nd since 2016

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park, the second such incident in five years. Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, says one person died and three others are injured, two of them critically, after an accident on the Raging River on Saturday night. The injuries happened after a boat carrying six people flipped over. The ride uses a conveyor belt to move rafts through faux river rapids. Four riders were taken to the hospital, and one died on Sunday. A 68-year-old seasonal employee died on the same ride in 2016 after he fell and became wedged between a boat and a concrete wall.