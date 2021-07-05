Events to return to the State Fair of West Virginia with benefit concert

FAIRLEA, W. VA. (WVVA) - Beginning this Thursday, events are returning to the State Fair of West Virginia.

The Fairlea Fire Department's is hosting their "Music Bash", a benefit concert featuring country music star Riley Green.

Money raised from the performance will go to benefit the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, said this is the first big event since the pandemic and the organization is excited to see events return. Especially, events that benefit a local organization.



"You know, it's been a long two years for us all so to be able to get back to business is really exciting and all the proceeds that they make from this concert actually go back to the fire department in their operational needs and costs, so you know it's a really good benefit and it feels really good to be back in the business.," said Collins.

The concert will take place Thursday night at the state fairgrounds. The gates open at 5:30PM and the show starts at 7:00PM.

Collins said there are a few tickets left online, but they are selling out fast.

The cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.