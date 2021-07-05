Fayetteville restaurant sees growth after COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va (WVVA) - A restaurant owner in Fayetteville said his business is booming. He says the COVID-19 restrictions easing and people visiting the newest national park, New River Gorge and Preserve, are helping his restaurant with sales.

The Pink Pig Bar-B-Que in Fayetteville opened in June 2020. Previously, the owner's business was a travelling food vendor at fairs and festivals.

Fred Dolin owns the restaurant, and he said the increase in tourism is not just good for his business but also others in the community as well.

"I think all of us here in town have seen growth through the national park, and it's good for the whole community. I think all the locations have really done well with it," said Dolin.

Dolin said since opening last year, they have increased their staff from two people to nine people.

They are also expanding to open a location in Huntington next month.