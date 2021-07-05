Gov. Justice appoints Chad Pennington to Marshall Board of Governors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice has appointed former Marshall football star Chad Pennington to a seat on the Marshall University Board of Governors.

The excitement at Marshall continues to build. @ChadPennington was just appointed to the Marshall Board of Governors. #WeAreMarshall — Patrick Farrell (@FarrellPatrickJ) July 2, 2021

Pennington went from the Thundering Herd to an 11 year long career in the NFL before retiring. He now coaches his son's high school football team.

His son, Cole Pennington, recently committed to play football at Marshall.

Pennington will be joining Marshall University as they continue their search for a new university president. Current President Jerome Gilbert has a year left in his term.