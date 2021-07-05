Increase in heat and humidity will be noticed; tracking Elsa later this week

Increasing heat and humidity are expected for today. Rain chances remain slim, but not completely zero. Don't cancel those outdoor plans though as most of the area will stay dry with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to bubble in this afternoon, but all together we will call today mostly sunny. Temperatures warm up quickly into the mid-upper 80s and 90s.

Humidity is on the rise too. Stay hydrated today and wear that sunscreen.

Tonight we will be dry with temperatures in the 60s. High pressure stays nearby for the next few days, but a few more showers will work in tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder with some lightning are possible, but we aren't looking at any storms to become severe warned.

Same conditions persist into Wednesday. By Thursday we have our eyes on a cold front and what is now Tropical Storm Elsa. Elsa's path may change, but most models are under a general agreement that the storm will mainly head into Florida after passing through Cuba then continue along the east coast.

Main thing we will notice from this is rain, but the totals may change due to the track of the storm. This is something we are continuing to keep a close eye on. If it heads closer to home expect an increase in rain totals for Thursday and Friday. Already we are looking at widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms for those days.

