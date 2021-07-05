Lake Stephens to host “Fifth of July” fireworks

SURVEYOR, W. VA. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is giving people the opportunity to catch a last minute fireworks show.

Anyone who missed the fireworks on Independence Day, or want to see another display will have the opportunity to do so on Monday at Lake Stephens.

The show will be professionally put on by Premier Pyrotechnics.

The display is free to the community and will begin at 10:00 PM.

There are many areas around the lake where it will be possible to view the show.