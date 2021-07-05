Lewisburg Mayor offers statement for July 4 flag mistake

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The City of Lewisburg did not display the American flag for the 4th of July weekend, and residents noticed.

WVVA received several emails, Facebook messages and phone calls about the incident and reached out to city officials for further comments.

In a prior Facebook post, the City of Lewisburg stated that the American flags were not displayed due to a "scheduling error." This post has since been removed.

Mayor Beverly White gave WVVA the following statement:

"The City would like to apologize to all Veterans, Active Military, and their families for not having the American Flag displayed throughout the City during the 4th of July weekend. We truly apologize and we appreciate all our Veterans and Active Military for all their services."

The American flag is up around Lewisburg as of Monday, July 5.