Lewisburg residents hold flag parade

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Lewisburg residents assembled at Walmart on Monday night to hold a parade of American flags through the city.

The American flag was not displayed throughout the city on the 4th of July, and residents took notice.

The parade was organized by residents as a response to Mayor Beverly White's statements made on social media.

RELATED: Lewisburg Mayor offers statement for July 4 flag mistake

Earlier Monday, the City of Lewisburg stated that American flags were not displayed on Independence Day due to a "scheduling error." The post has since been removed.

Stay with WVVA as we continue to follow this story.