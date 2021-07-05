Lightning coach Jon Cooper on verge of a familiar feeling

Jon Cooper has taken Tampa Bay to the doorstep of another Stanley Cup championship. He would be just the second coach in the NHL’s salary-cap era to win the Cup in back-to-back seasons. Cooper also won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup in 2012 with Norfolk after going on a 28-game winning streak during the season. There are lots of similarities between Cooper’s Admirals team and the Lightning now. That includes Lightning forwards Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn, who were on that team. Norfolk ended its playoff run with a sweep in the final.