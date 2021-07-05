Local non-profit bridges financial gap for drug addiction support resources

OCEANA, W. Va (WVVA) - One Voice, a local non-profit organization, is providing drug addiction support resources free of charge.

The organization offers 24/7 treatment referrals, recovery coaching, and other support tools to help individuals battling addictions.

Melonie Terry, a program director for One Voice, said providing these resources free of charge is important because some insurance companies do not pay for these additional addiction support services. That can make it hard for people to get proper additional treatment.

Terry said the organization aims to meet in the middle and bridge that gap.

"If an individual for whatever reason, insurance companies are not cooperating at this time to... get their bills paid or...pay for their services, One Voice would be more than happy to help."

Anyone who needs additional support through One Voice is encouraged to contact one of their three locations throughout the region.

The organization has offices in Wyoming, Raleigh and Greenbrier Counties.