Mother Nature to keep the heat turned up in the coming days

High pressure centered just to our southeast in the coming days will bring warm, southwesterly winds into our area overnight and into Tuesday. We were drier today, but tomorrow, the heat and humidity will be cranked up a notch, so stay cool and hydrated! We'll be muggy and mild overnight to night with lows in the 60s for most.

Tomorrow will bring hot and humid conditions, with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Aside from a stray pop-up shower/t-storm here or there during the afternoon, most will stay dry. Any rain will fade after sunset with the loss of daytime heat, and lows will fall again into the 60s tomorrow night.

We'll stay warm and humid through midweek, with limited, but not completely-zero rain chances. A few isolated showers/storms could again pop up Wednesday afternoon; we'll otherwise be warm and muggy still with highs in the 80s and 90s again.

Late week, and approaching cold front will interact with tropical moisture from TS ELSA, which looks to miss us to the southeast. Rain chances will rise into Thursday and Friday.