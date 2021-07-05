Skip to Content

Motorcycle accident closes Route 16 in Raleigh County

AMIGO, W.Va (WVVA) - In Raleigh County, Route 16 in Amigo has been closed since about 7:30 p.m. Monday evening. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) continue an investigation into a motorcycle accident.

As of Monday evening, information is limited, but the Rhodell Volunteer Fire Dept. says the road will remain closed for at least a few more hours, possibly into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

WVVA will bring you more information as it's released by WVSP.

