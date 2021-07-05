NYC temporary morgue lingers, a reminder of pandemic’s pain

NEW YORK (AP) — A temporary morgue that was set up in New York City at the height of its coronavirus crisis in April 2020 is still in use today. The city medical examiner’s office says the number of bodies there has declined by more than 500 in the last two months, but about 200 remain. The fenced-off temporary morgue on a pier in an industrial part of Brooklyn is out of sight and mind for many. But some New Yorkers are troubled that its dead still wait to be laid to rest. The medical examiner’s office says it plans to close the temporary morgue by the end of the summer and is working to contact relatives and determine final arrangements.