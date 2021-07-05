OPEC oil alliance at impasse between Saudi Arabia and UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and other allied producing countries are resuming talks amid a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over how much to raise production levels. Talks resumed Monday as demand for oil remains hampered by threats from new variants of the coronavirus. The UAE has pushed back against a plan by the OPEC Plus group, which includes non-OPEC producers like Russia, to extend a pact to cut oil production beyond April 2022. There are concerns that if an agreement cannot be reached, the UAE could break off and the alliance could break apart, triggering a price war and huge swings in global oil prices. The group resumed talks Monday.