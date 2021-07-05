Report: Venezuela security forces continue killings, torture

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A United Nations report says Venezuelan security forces carried out fewer extra-judicial killings for almost a year beginning last June, but it accuses them of a continued pattern of torture or cruel treatment of individuals as well as enforced disappearances and incommunicado detentions. The report from U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights released Monday calls on the government of President Nicolas Maduro to cease the use of excessive force during demonstrations, dismantle pro-government armed civilian groups and ensure effective and independent investigations of all killings by security forces. Maduro’s government issued a statement rejecting what it called the “fallacious content” in the report.