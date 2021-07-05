Warnock balances partisanship with broad pitch ahead of 2022

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — On Capitol Hill, Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts Republicans’ push for tighter voting rules as “Jim Crow in new clothes,” while his campaign operation blasts emails bemoaning dire risks to democracy. Back home, Georgia’s first Black senator is more subtle, pitching a “comprehensive view of infrastructure” and avoiding talk of a looming reelection fight. He’ll seek his first full term next year. Warnock insists he’s “busy being Georgia’s United States senator” as he sidesteps questions about famed football hero Herschel Walker potentially running for his seat as a Republican. Warnock is one of Republicans’ top Democratic targets in 2022.