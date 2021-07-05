Woman killed in tubing accident, 2 others injured

ROANOKE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and two others were injured in a tubing accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in West Virginia. News outlets cited a statement from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources in reporting that a boat was pulling the women on a tube Sunday evening near the Vandalia boat ramp. The statement says it appears the driver of the boat swung the tube too close to a rock wall causing a collision. Officials say one woman died and two others were flown to a hospital with serious injuries.