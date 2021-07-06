ATV safety awareness increases, as injuries and fatalities rise

(WVVA) - Tens of thousands of ATV riders hit the trails in the two Virginias and the numbers are expected to continue to rise.

Residents and tourist alike can be found enjoying this Motorsport. With more riders, there's a growing number of accidents being reported, which translates into numerous injuries and even fatalities this year alone.

But retailers, like West Virginia Motorsports, tell WVVA that safety should be top of mind for all riders.

President of West Virginia Motorsports, Bryan Halsey, tell us that safety measures for riding your ATV should begin before starting the engine.

"First thing is an equipment check over. Just to make sure that your machine is functioning properly. Just checking anything from wheel bearings, filters and things like that. Seat belt operation to operation of all your controls and making sure they are good. Bryan Halsey, West Virginia Motorsports

Halsey added that helmets, eye coverings and aqueduct tire inflation are other essentials to ATV safety.

The Hatfield McCoy Trail System reports selling more than 64,000 trail-permits last year and they're on pace to surpass that number in 2021.