Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, say the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people. Authorities earlier said the Lativan had died of an apparent head injury during a fall, but an autopsy clarified the cause of death. Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson called it a “devastating time” for the team.