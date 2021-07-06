Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour comes to Glade Springs

DANIELS, W.Va (WVVA)- The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour made its way to the Cobb Course on Tuesday.

Young golfers from the Two Virginias competed in five different divisions in a tournament at Glade Springs Resort. Two local golfers won their respective divisions. Logan Douthat from Pearisburg, Virginia shot a +5 in the 17-18-year-old division, while Oak Hill's Anderson Lilly took home the under-9 crown shooting a 45 through nine holes.

