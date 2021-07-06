Civil Rights tourism begins its comeback after shutdowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Houck, who drove Martin Luther King Jr. and his family around Atlanta during the Civil Rights movement, is reopening his Civil Rights Tours Atlanta bus tours after shutting down during the pandemic. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that relaunching the tours signals the slow return of tourism connected to the Civil Rights movement in Atlanta. The National Center for Civil and Human Rights has seen about a 5% increase in attendance over the past several weeks. The APEX Museum has also seen a boom in attendance since it reopened. But many sites remained shuttered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Historical Park, which is part of the National Park Service.