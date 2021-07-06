Commission approves more than million in funding for Raleigh County sewer project

PINEY VIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) The silver lining of the Pandemic is bringing good news to some. Through federal relief dollars, more than hundred homes in Raleigh County will be hooking up to sewer lines for the very first time.



The Raleigh County Commission approved 1.2 million in funding for the new lines between Batoff Mountain and Piney View at its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commission President Dave Tolliver said the project will also include most of the residents on Stonewall Road.



Piney View resident Michael Ball has waited 40 years for this moment, after being promised sewer lines by several different politicians over several of the last decades.



"They ought to come out and wade in these people's yards where sewer has been running through for 40 years. It's not fun for them, I can tell you that!"



The Raleigh County Commission is now delivering on that promise and working to secure an additional 3.5 million in AML dollars.



"We feel confident we'll get that since the county has put up 1.2 million," explained Tolliver.



Tolliver said funding for the project comes just as some homes were reaching a crisis point.



"There were some houses near the old grade school connected to the lagoon. But there wasn't enough liquid going into the lagoon and we were going to have to shut it down."



Tolliver expects crews to break ground on the project some time in 2022.