Court refuses appeal of ex-Cleveland cop who shot Tamir Rice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says it will not hear an appeal over the firing of a white Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice outside a city recreation center in 2014. The court announced its decision Tuesday. An arbitrator and a county judge upheld Timothy Loehmann’s 2017 firing for providing false information on his job application. An appeals court in Cleveland dismissed an appeal earlier this year citing a police union’s failure to serve notice on attorneys hired by the city. Loehmann, a rookie, shot Tamir within seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop near a gazebo where he’d been sitting.