Croatia police say 1 killed in chase with people smugglers

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say one person has been killed and several injured in a chase with suspected people smugglers transporting migrants. Police said on Tuesday the incident happened near the central town of Velika Gorica. The drivers of two vehicles refused to stop and skidded off the road while trying to evade police late Monday. A police statement added that a passenger in one of the cars died and a police trainee and several migrants were hurt. People fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia seek passage through Croatia while trying to reach Western Europe.