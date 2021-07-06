European watchdog warns Hungary over possible rights abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe’s top human rights watchdog says recent laws introduced in Hungary that regulate marriage and gender identity risk discriminating against LGBT people. The Council of Europe’s Venice Commission says the “Omnibus Act” passed in December should have been put to public consultation. Among other things the act altered the definition of families to exclude transgender and other LGBT individuals. It declares that “the mother is a woman and the father is a man.” The Venice Commission said Tuesday that the constitutional amendment “should not be used as an opportunity to withdraw existing laws on the protection of individuals who are not heterosexuals, or to amend these laws to their disadvantage.”