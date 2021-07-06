EXPLAINER: Pope, though hospitalized, is still in charge

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has detailed laws, rituals and roles to ensure the transfer of power when a pope dies or resigns. But none of them apply when he is sick or even unconscious, and there are no specific norms governing what happens when a pope becomes incapacitated. As a result, even though Pope Francis is recovering from intestinal surgery in a Rome hospital, he is still pope and very much in charge. He delegates the day-to-day running of the Vatican and the church to a team of officials who operate whether he is inside the Apostolic Palace or not, and whether he is conscious or not.