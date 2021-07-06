Famed British seascape by J.M.W. Turner up for auction

LONDON (AP) — A seascape by renowned British painter J.M.W. Turner that hasn’t been displayed publicly for over a century will be auctioned by Sotheby’s in London on Wednesday. The painting, which is currently on display at Sotheby’s London auction house, is expected to sell for £4 million to £6 million. “Purfleet and the Essex Shore as seen from Long Reach” depicts a slew of fisherman and their boats thrashing in the waves of the Thames Estuary. It’s part of a series, painted between 1806 and 1809 at the height of the Napoleonic wars.