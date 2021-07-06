Former Fox, NBC star Megyn Kelly lines up SiriusXM talk show

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News and NBC star Megyn Kelly will start a live weekday talk show on SiriusXM in September, building on a successful podcast. Her show, which is set to premiere on Sept. 7, will air for two hours each weekday at noon and will feature opinion, interviews and viewer calls. Kelly was a star at Fox News and helped moderate five presidential primary debates, drawing the ire of then-candidate Donald Trump at one of them. She moved to NBC News where she hosted a newsmagazine and then the third hour of the ‘Today’ show, losing her job in 2018 after defending blackface Halloween costumes.