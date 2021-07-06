Grizzly bear attacks, kills camper in western Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a grizzly bear attacked and killed a person who was camping in western Montana early Tuesday. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear had wandered into the campsite a couple of times before the fatal attack. Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon says the attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena. Sheriff Gavin Roselles says a team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled in the town to track down the bear. The identity of the victim has not been released.