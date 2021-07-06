Groundwork nearly complete on new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The groundwork is nearly complete on a brand new state-of-the-art sheriff's department in Raleigh County.



Bonds are set to be sold soon on the 10.5 million dollar project. Raleigh County had already made a down payment of four million dollars.



The building will be located near the Beckley Stratton Middle School with easy access onto the East Beckley Bypass.



According to Commissioner Greg Duckworth, who helped spearhead the project, crews are expected to lay concrete this week with block work set to start next week. He said the project will be critical to providing law enforcement officers the tools they need to fight crime in the modern era.



"It's about creating a working space with technology. We have young and smart police officers and we have to equip them with the things that will help them do their job."



According to Commissioner Duckworth, the county could be ready to lay the first cornerstone within the next week.



The entire project has an estimated completion date set for the Spring or Summer of 2022.