John McEnroe’s comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Former tennis star John McEnroe’s reaction on the BBC’s broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu’s mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu was visited by a trainer and then left the court for a medical timeout. McEnroe told viewers “it appears it got a bit too much” for Raducanu. He then made a reference to Naomi Osaka. She pulled out of the French Open and missed Wimbledon because she needed a mental health break.