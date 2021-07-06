Judge who presided over Michael Cohen case dies at age 68

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge William H. Pauley III, who presided over the criminal case against ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer during more than two decades on the federal bench, died Tuesday after a long illness. He was 68. Pauley died at his home, according to the Southern District of New York’s top executive. In 2018, Pauley sentenced attorney Michael Cohen to three years in prison after Cohen pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. Pauley was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton and confirmed to the bench in 1998 along with three other judges