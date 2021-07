ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season. Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center from Virginia led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Teammate DeVante’ Jones is also coming back next season for the Wolverines.