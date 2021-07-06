New President and CEO of PCH Kicks off her first day

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- The New president and CEO of Princeton Community Hospitals kicked off her first day in charge.

Karen Bowling is a Graduate of Bluefield State College with a degree in nursing. Bowling started her career in southern West Virginia, as and emergency room nurse in a hospital in Wyoming County. Bowling says that she is excited to start her new role and enact change in the health care in Mercer County.

"To serve a community, you have to understand the health needs of the community. Then you also have to understand what you can do to do health promotion. You know, we should really be invested as a healthcare institution in figuring out ways that we can improve the lives of the people that we serve. And to do that, we have to understand the health conditions that are out there."