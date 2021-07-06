Nicaragua arrests 6 more opposition figures; EU weighs move

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police arrested a half dozen more opposition figures, including the sixth presidential hopeful to have been arrested in a crackdown that started last month. Among those arrested was Lesther Alemán, a former student leader who returned to Nicaragua after exile but stayed in safe houses. Those detained also included presidential contender Medardo Mairena, and Max Jerez, another student leader. Almost all were detained under “treason” laws that President President Daniel Ortega has used to arrest almost all potential rivals in the Nov. 7 elections. The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Tuesday that “more restrictive” measures may be needed against Ortega’s Sandinista regime.