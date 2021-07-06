One dead in motorcycle crash in Amigo

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A motorcycle crash in Amigo on Monday evening led to a fatality.

At 7:28 p.m., officials responded to an accident involving a Kawasaki motorcycle on Route 16 in Amigo. The rider was identified as Donald Blankenship. Blankenship, 63, of Stephenson, crashed the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the investigation.